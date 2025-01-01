문서화섹션
VScaleMin (Get method)

값의 수직 스케일에 대한 최소값을 반환.

 double  VScaleMin()

값 반환

수직 스케일의 최소값.

VScaleMin (Set method)

값의 수직 스케일에 최소값을 설정.                  

 void  VScaleMin(
   const double  value,    // 수직 스케일의 값
  \)

매개변수

[in] 최대값. 