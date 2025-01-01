문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasColorGrid 

ColorGrid (Get method)

그리드 색상 반환.

 uint  ColorGrid()

값 반환

그리드 색상.

ColorGrid (Set method)

그리드 색상 설정.

 void  ColorGrid(
   const uint  value,  // 그리드 색상 
  \)

매개변수

[in]  그리드 색상.  