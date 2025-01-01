문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasEllipseAA 

EllipseAA

안티앨리어싱 알고리즘을 사용하여 두 점을 기준으로 타원을 그립니다.

void  EllipseAA(
   int         x1,      // X 좌표
   int         y1,      // Y 좌표
   int         x2,      // X 좌표
   int         y2,      // Y 좌표
   const uint  clr      // 색상
   );

매개변수

x1

[in]  타원을 이루는 첫 번째 점의 X 좌표.

y1

[in]  타원을 이루는 첫 번째 점의 Y 좌표.

x2

[in]  타원을 이루는 두 번째 점의 X 좌표.

y2

[in]  타원을 이루는 두 번째 점의 Y 좌표.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).