- Attach
- Arc
- Pie
- FillPolygon
- FillEllipse
- GetDefaultColor
- ChartObjectName
- Circle
- CircleAA
- CircleWu
- Create
- CreateBitmap
- CreateBitmapLabel
- Destroy
- Ellipse
- EllipseAA
- EllipseWu
- Erase
- Fill
- FillCircle
- FillRectangle
- FillTriangle
- FontAngleGet
- FontAngleSet
- FontFlagsGet
- FontFlagsSet
- FontGet
- FontNameGet
- FontNameSet
- FontSet
- FontSizeGet
- FontSizeSet
- Height
- Line
- LineAA
- LineWu
- LineHorizontal
- LineVertical
- LineStyleSet
- LineThick
- LineThickVertical
- LineThickHorizontal
- LoadFromFile
- PixelGet
- PixelSet
- PixelSetAA
- Polygon
- PolygonAA
- PolygonWu
- PolygonThick
- PolygonSmooth
- Polyline
- PolylineSmooth
- PolylineThick
- PolylineWu
- PolylineAA
- Rectangle
- Resize
- ResourceName
- TextHeight
- TextOut
- TextSize
- TextWidth
- TransparentLevelSet
- Triangle
- TriangleAA
- TriangleWu
- Update
- Width
Attach
OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 개체에서 그래픽 리소스를 가져와 CCanvas 클래스의 인스턴스에 연결합니다.
|
bool Attach(
리소스(OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 개체에 대한)를 만들고 이를 CCanvas 클래스의 인스턴스에 연결합니다.
|
bool Attach(
매개변수
chart_id
[out] 차트 식별자.
objname
[in] 그래픽 개체의 이름.
width
[in] 리소스 이미지 너비.
height
[in] 리소스 이미지 높이.
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] 알파 채널 처리 방법. 알파 채널은 기본적으로 무시됩니다.
값 반환
개체 연결에 성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.