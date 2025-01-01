문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasAttach 

Attach

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 개체에서 그래픽 리소스를 가져와 CCanvas 클래스의 인스턴스에 연결합니다.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // 차트 식별자
   const string       objname,                               // 개체 이름
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // 색상 처리 방법
  

리소스(OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 개체에 대한)를 만들고 이를 CCanvas 클래스의 인스턴스에 연결합니다.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // 차트 식별자
   const string       objname,                               // 개체 이름
   const int          width,                                 // 이미지 너비(픽셀)
   const int          height,                                // 이미지 높이(픽셀)
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // 색상 처리 방법
  

매개변수

chart_id

[out]  차트 식별자.

objname

[in]  그래픽 개체의 이름.

width

[in]  리소스 이미지 너비.

height

[in]  리소스 이미지 높이.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  알파 채널 처리 방법. 알파 채널은 기본적으로 무시됩니다.

값 반환

개체 연결에 성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.

Arc