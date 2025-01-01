문서화섹션
ShowScaleTop

최상위 척도의 가시성 플래그 값을 설정 (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_TOP).                          

 void  ShowScaleTop(
   const bool  flag,  // 플래그 값 
  \)

매개변수

Flags

[in] 플래그 값:

  • true —  위쪽 스케일이 표시됩니다.
  • false — 위쪽 스케일이 보이지 않게 됩니다.