ShowValue

값의 가시성 플래그를 설정 (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE).                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // 플래그 값 
  \)

매개변수

Flags

[in] 플래그 값:

  • true — 값이 표시됩니다.  
  • false — 값이 보이지 않게 됩니다.