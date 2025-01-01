문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasFillCircle 

FillCircle

채워진 원 그리기.

void  FillCircle(
   int         x,       // X 좌표
   int         y,       // Y 좌표
   int         r,       // 반지름
   const uint  clr      // 색상
   );

매개변수

x

[in]  채워진 원 중심 X 좌표.

y

[in]  채워진 원 중심 Y 좌표.

r

[in]  채워진 원 반지름.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).