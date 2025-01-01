문서화섹션
FontNameSet

글골 이름 설정.

bool  FontNameSet(
   string  name      // 이름
   );

매개변수

name

[in]  글꼴 이름. 예를 들어, "Arial".

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false