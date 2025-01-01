문서화섹션
DataOffset

데이터 오프셋 값을 반환.

 int  DataOffset()

값 반환

데이터 오프셋.

DataOffset

데이터 오프셋 값 설정.                                            

 void  DataOffset(
   const int  value,  // 오프셋
  \)

매개변수

[in] 데이터 오프셋. 