문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasColorUpdate 

ColorUpdate

지정된 포지션에서 시리즈 색상을 업데이트.

 bool  ColorUpdate(
   const uint  pos,  // 인덱스
   const uint  clr,  // 색상
  \)

매개변수

pos

[in] 시리즈의 인덱스 — 0으로 시작하는 추가의 일련 번호. 

clr

[in] 색상 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않은 경우 false.