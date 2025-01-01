MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasColorUpdate
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- ColorText
- ColorGrid
- MaxData
- MaxDescrLen
- ShowFlags
- IsShowLegend
- IsShowScaleLeft
- IsShowScaleRight
- IsShowScaleTop
- IsShowScaleBottom
- IsShowGrid
- IsShowDescriptors
- IsShowPercent
- VScaleMin
- VScaleMax
- NumGrid
- DataOffset
- DataTotal
- DrawDescriptors
- DrawData
- Create
- AllowedShowFlags
- ShowLegend
- ShowScaleLeft
- ShowScaleRight
- ShowScaleTop
- ShowScaleBottom
- ShowGrid
- ShowDescriptors
- ShowValue
- ShowPercent
- LegendAlignment
- Accumulative
- VScaleParams
- DescriptorUpdate
- ColorUpdate
- ValuesCheck
- Redraw
- DrawBackground
- DrawLegend
- DrawLegendVertical
- DrawLegendHorizontal
- CalcScales
- DrawScales
- DrawScaleLeft
- DrawScaleRight
- DrawScaleTop
- DrawScaleBottom
- DrawGrid
- DrawChart
ColorUpdate
지정된 포지션에서 시리즈 색상을 업데이트.
|
bool ColorUpdate(
매개변수
pos
[in] 시리즈의 인덱스 — 0으로 시작하는 추가의 일련 번호.
clr
[in] 색상 값.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 그렇지 않은 경우 false.