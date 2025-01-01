문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasAccumulative 

Accumulative

시리즈에 대한 값 누적 플래그를 설정.                                           

 void  Accumulative(
   const bool  flag=true,  // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

flag=true

[in] 플래그 값:

  • true — 시리즈의 현재 값이 이전의 모든 값의 합으로 대체됩니다.
  • false — 그리기 시리즈의 표준 모드. 