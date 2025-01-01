문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasAllowedShowFlags 

AllowedShowFlags

차트 요소에 허용된 가시성 플래그 집합을 설정합니다.                                  

 void  AllowedShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // flags
  \)

매개변수

flags

[in] 허용된 플래그. 