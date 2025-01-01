문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasFontFlagsSet 

FontFlagsSet

Sets font flags.

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // 플래그
   );

매개변수

flags

[in]  글꼴 생성 플래그. 플래그에 대한 자세한 내용은 TextSetFont() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false