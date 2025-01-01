문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasVScaleMax 

VScaleMax

값의 수직 스케일에서 최대값을 반환.

 double  VScaleMax()

값 반환

수직 스케일의 최대값.

값의 수직 눈금에서 최대값을 설정.                        

 void  VScaleMax(
   const double  value,  //   수직 스케일의 값 
  \)

매개변수

[in] 최대값.