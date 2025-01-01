문서화섹션
PixelGet

지정된 좌표의 점 색상 수신.

uint  PixelGet(
   const int  x,     // X 좌표
   const int  y      // Y 좌표
   );

매개변수

x

[in]  점의 X 좌표.

y

[in]  점의 Y 좌표.

값 반환

점 색상 (ARGB 형식).