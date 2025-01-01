문서화섹션
FontAngleSet

글꼴 기울기 각도 설정.

bool  FontAngleSet(
   uint  angle      // 각도
   );

매개변수

각도

[in]  글꼴 기울기 각도(10분의 1도).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false