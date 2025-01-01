문서화섹션
MaxData (Get method)

허용되는 최대 데이터(시리즈) 양을 반환.

 uint  MaxData()

값 반환

최대 데이터 양(시리즈).

MaxData (Set method)

허용되는 최대 데이터(시리즈) 양 설정.                                    

 void  MaxData(
   const uint  value,  // 데이터의 양
  \)

매개변수

[in] 최대 데이터 양(시리즈).