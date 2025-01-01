문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasResize 

Resize

Resizes a graphical resource.

bool  Resize(
   const int  width,      // 너비
   const int  height      // 높이
   );

매개변수

width

[in]  그래픽 리소스의 새 너비.

height

[in]  그래픽 리소스의 새 높이.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false

참고

크기를 조정할 때 이전 이미지는 저장되지 않습니다.