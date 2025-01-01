문서화섹션
GetDefaultColor

해당 인덱스에 의해 사전정의된 색상 반환.

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // 인덱스
   );

매개변수

i

[in]  색상을 가져오기 위한 인덱스.

값 반환

색상.