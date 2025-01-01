문서화섹션
LoadFromFile

BMP 파일에서 이미지를 읽습니다.

bool  LoadFromFile(
   const string  filename      // 파일 이름
   );

매개변수

Flename

[in]  파일 이름("BMP" 확장자 포함).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false