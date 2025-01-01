문서화섹션
FillPolygon

채워진 Polygon 그리기.

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // Polygon 꼭지점의 X 좌표가 있는 배열
   int&         y,      // Polygon 꼭지점의 Y 좌표가 있는 배열
   const uint  clr      // 색상
   );

매개변수

x

[in] Polygon 꼭지점의 X 좌표 배열.

y

[in]  Polygon 꼭지점의 Y 좌표 배열.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).

