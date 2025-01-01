문서화섹션
ColorBackground (Get method)

배경 색상 반환.

 uint  ColorBackground()

값 반환

배경 색상.

ColorBackground (Set method)

배경 색상 설정.                                          

 void  ColorBackground(
   const uint  value,  // 배경 색상 
  \)

매개변수

[in]  배경 색상.