MaxDescrLen (Get method)

설명자의 최대 길이를 반환.

 uint  MaxDescrLen()

값 반환

설명자의 최대 길이 값.

MaxDescrLen (Set method)

설명자의 최대 길이를 설정.                          

 void  MaxDescrLen(
   const uint  value,  // 최대 길이
  \)

매개변수

[in] 설명자의 최대 길이 값.