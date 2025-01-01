문서화섹션
ColorBorder (Get method)

테두리 섹상 반환.

 uint  ColorBorder()

값 반환

테두리 색상.

ColorBorder (Set method)

테두리 색상 변경.                                            

 void  ColorBorder(
   const uint  value,  // 테두리 색상 
  \)

매개변수

[in]  테두리 색상.