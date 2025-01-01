문서화섹션
FontSizeSet

글꼴 크기 설정.

bool  FontSizeSet(
   int  size      // 크기
   );

매개변수

Size

[in]  글꼴 크기. 크기 설정에 대한 자세한 내용은 TextSetFont() 함수 설명을 참조합니다.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false