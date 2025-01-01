문서화섹션
LineVertical

수직선의 세그먼트 그리기.

void  LineVertical(
   int         x,       // X 좌표
   int         y1,      // Y 좌표
   int         y2,      // Y 좌표
   const uint  clr      // 색상
   );

매개변수

x

[in]  세그먼트의 X 좌표.

y1

[in]  세그먼트 첫 번째 점의 Y 좌표.

y2

[in]  세그먼트 두 번째 점의 Y 좌표.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).