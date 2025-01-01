문서화섹션
LegendAlignment

범례의 텍스트 정렬을 설정.

 void  LegendAlignment(
   const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value,  // 플래그
  \)

매개변수

[in] ENUM_ALIGNMENT 열거 값 중 하나를 가져오기:

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT — 좌측 정렬.
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP — 위쪽 정렬.
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT — 우측 정렬.
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM — 아래쪽 정렬.