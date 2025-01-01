문서화섹션
지정된 좌표를 사용하여 사각형에 내접하는 채워진 타원을 그립니다.

void  FillPolygon(
   int         x1,      // Rectangle 좌측 상단 모서리의 X 좌표
   int         y1,      // Rectangle 좌측 상단 모서리의 Y 좌표
   int         x2,      // Rectangle의 우측 하단 모서리의 X 좌표
   int         y2,      // Rectangle 우측 하단 모서리의 Y 좌표
   const uint  clr       // 타원 색상
   );

매개변수

x1

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 좌측 상단 모서리의 X 좌표.

y1

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 좌측 상단 모서리의 Y 좌표.

x2

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 우측 하단 모서리의 X 좌표.

y2

[in]  Rectangle을 이루는 우측 하단 모서리의 Y 좌표.

clr

[in]  색상(ARGB 형식).