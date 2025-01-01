문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDescriptorUpdate 

DescriptorUpdate

지정된 포지션에 있는 시리즈 설명자 값 없데이트.

 bool  DescriptorUpdate(
   const uint    pos,    // 인덱스
   const string  descr,  // 값
  \)

매개변수

pos

[in] 시리즈의 인덱스 — 0으로 시작하는 추가의 일련 번호.

descr

[in] 설명자 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않은 경우 false.