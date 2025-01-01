문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasDestroy 

Delete

그래픽 리소스를 삭제합니다.

void  Destroy();

참고

그래픽 리소스가 차트 개체에 바인딩된 경우 후자가 삭제됩니다.