DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziShowDateScale 

ShowDateScale

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowDateScale".

bool  ShowDateScale(
   bool  show      // valore della proprietà
   )

Parametri

show

[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà "ShowDateScale".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.