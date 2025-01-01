DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziSetDouble 

SetDouble

Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà del chart, di tipo double.

bool  SetDouble(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // identificatore proprietà
   double                      value        // nuovo valore
   )

Parametri

prop_id

[in] Identificatore della proprietà del Chart (dall'enumerazione ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE).

value

[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il valore della proprietà double.