DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziPriceMin 

PriceMin

Ottiene il minimo prezzo della finestra.

double  PriceMin(
   int  num      // sottofinestra
   ) const

Parametri

num

[in]  Numero sottofinestra (0 significa finestra principale).

Valore di ritorno

Valore del prezzo minimo della finestra del chart assegnata alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è un chart assegnato, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.