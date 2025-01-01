DocumentazioneSezioni
Caricha i parametri dell'oggetto da file.

virtual bool  Load(
   int  file_handle      // file handle
   )

Parametri

file_handle

[in] l'handle del file binario già aperto dalla funzione FileOpen(...).

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - errore.