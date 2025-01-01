DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il massimo prezzo della finestra.

double  PriceMax(
   int  num      // sottofinestra
   ) const

Parametri

num

[in]  Numero sottofinestra (0 significa finestra principale).

Valore di ritorno

Valore del prezzo massimo della finestra del chart assegnato alla istanza della classe. Se non c'è un chart assegnato, restituisce EMPTY_VALUE.