35 - 40 USD
I am looking for an expert in backtesting and optimization for MQL5 / MetaTrader 5 to evaluate my Expert Advisor (Complete Corrections + Cleanup). 📌 Objective : Validate the robustness, stability, and structural consistency of the strategy under real market conditions (XAU/USD M15, 2023–2024 - 2025 period). ⚙️ Deliverables ✅ Complete performance report : Profit factor, Drawdown, Sharpe, Z-Score, Recovery Factor
8 Applicazioni
30+ USD
As a beginner in forex trading, you must recognize the different methods used by traders to analyze the currency market. For that, there are two common and widely used techniques to analyze currency pairs' price movements - those are technical and fundamental analysis. These techniques enable traders to get some clues about a certain market, either by using a chart showing prices or by reading the news and analyzing
3 Applicazioni
30+ USD
🔧 Introducing a High-Stability Grid Trading EA — Built for Long-Term Resilience Hello MQL5 community, As developers, we all understand how challenging it is to build a Robot that maintains stability under all market conditions. After half an years of testing and refining, I’ve developed an EA focused on consistent risk-managed performance , designed to minimize exposure and adapt dynamically to volatility changes
30 - 45 USD
I want to make a TOS watchlist column, if you are interested send me a sample of the previous Thinkorswim watchlist column, i still have more project anyone who does the job well will be a long term working partner
2 Applicazioni
30+ USD
https://youtube.com/shorts/ePGPR8zi1C8?si=hSc_1okpkCdj8vOo Can you recreate this EA. It's called dominant EA. If you can let me know... Trades with small balance but grows it fast. If you do have something similar you can reach out to me please. Let me know what you think, the entry seems pretty good along with the management. If you have ideas reach out
7 Applicazioni
100+ USD
I need a developer to create a program that connects Telegram trading signals to multiple trading platforms — including MT4, MT5, cTrader, MatchTrader, and TradingView — and also works the other way around (sending trades back to Telegram). The system should: Read and translate signals from multiple Telegram channels. Execute trades automatically on the connected platforms. Support multiple users, each with their own
30+ USD
I’m currently looking to hire a professional and experienced developer to help create a custom trading bot (Expert Advisor) for the MetaTrader platform (MT4). What I Need:I’m looking for someone who can:Develop a fully automated trading bot based on my strategy (which I will provide in detail)
17 Applicazioni
30 - 40 USD
Hello, Would like to create a Telegram signal copy bot that automatically executes Forex trading signals on MT4 or MT5. The bot should be set up so that I can first test it on a demo account, even with signals from another Telegram group. Later, it should be easy to switch the system to a live account. How many trading signals can the bot handle or execute simultaneously? What would the complete setup process look
21 Applicazioni
30+ USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MA_Crossover.mq5| //| Forex Trading Robot - Moving Average Crossover| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict input int FastMAPeriod = 10; // Fast MA period input int SlowMAPeriod = 20; // Slow MA period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_H1;
15 Applicazioni
VHPSMA (lavori personali)
45+ USD
1. Main Signal Logic Stochastic MTF: Buy when LightSeaGreen crosses Red upward. Sell when LightSeaGreen crosses Red downward. VHPSMA Notification: Filter 1 MACD (Weekly MTF) , Buy signal is valid when MACD main line > MACD signal line, or when both are above the zero line. Sell signal is valid when MACD main line < MACD signal line, or when both are below the zero line. 2. Filter – MACD (Weekly MTF) MACD must support
1 Applicazione
Negotiable budget - Extension of already existing, perfectly working, Trailing and Breakeven functionality
30 - 40 USD
I'm looking for extra upgrade of existing, extremely complex MT4's EA of significant size with many different features. 99%+ of those features I will not be even talking about, unless you ask me for them. One of the feature that I have to mention is that the EA is working on two different EX4 sides. Source terminal side (Source EX4) and Target terminal side (Target EX4) within exact channel id number and this feature
12 Applicazioni
Modify existing EA - Need for each opened position, take its TP/SL values, then I get email notif/alert when TP/SL reached (lavori personali)
30+ USD
i need to modify Ema cross EA and to add MACD and add optption to use all or a single indicator rsi needed to beas an option also include S/L T/P and trail stop
1 Applicazione
49+ USD
Hello. I have a paid 3rd party tradingview scalping signal on gold futures. It's a good signal with high win rate but could do so much more win ninjatrader ATM. I do not have the source code and the devs don't have interest in converting to ninja. Would you be able to code anything for ninja with the list of trades or entries
8 Applicazioni
50 - 100 USD
EA Specification Goal: An Expert Advisor that trades a two-MA crossover (9 MA vs 15 MA — exact settings) and supports martingale / snowball / trailing / hedging options and many risk controls per the user preset. 1) Summary / Overview Strategy: Use two Simple Moving Averages (SMA) computed on PRICE_CLOSE with the exact parameters provided. Signal: Buy when 9-MA crosses above 15-MA. Sell when 9-MA crosses below 15-MA
33 Applicazioni
30 - 70 USD
Hello friends, I have an indicator in mql4 that needs to be coded to mql5 and the expert should trade based on the indicator signals in mql5. Buy trade with the indicator's buy signal and buy in martingale in case of a sell signal. Dashboard settings for martingale lines should be manually adjustable as Fibonacci and lot size. Please specify the price and number of days
38 Applicazioni
50 - 200 USD
This project needs to be delivered in TradingView , not MT4 or5 This is an new project where you must add the following in - Confirmation of structure - Use the Valid Trading Range as opening range and add SL automatically - Layering based on my concept - Including SL Principle that copes with retracements
10 Applicazioni
Can u fix the errors in my source code for me and make the EA place trades. i have developed it myself
30+ USD
* fix the basic errors, * send me back the compiled EA and the source code for future development * this is a quick job so i can test in in strategy tester thats why i only feel i should pay $30 . probably take 30 minutes max * I CANT PAY UNTIL THE 20TH OF THIS MONTH * the code is below in 2 parts //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 14Pattern_AutoTrader_COMPLETE_part1.mq5
24 Applicazioni
Create EA for SS Strategy Criteria - Basic V1 (lavori personali)
30 - 100 USD
EA Requirements - Description MT4 EA LRC - Linear Regression Channel Signal = Blues RSI with Moving Average Signals = Yellows Basic strategy criteria - When the 15 Minute LRC Blue signal is given THEN look to the 5 minute for a RSI Yellow Signal to activate Buy/Sell · Entry - On 15 minute Blue THEN 5 min Yellow arrow activation, Yellows can activate on up to 4 candles after Blue arrow has appeared ·
60 - 63 USD
Hello, I need someone who can decompile this robot. my friend is using it and has placed an order for it too. using it for 2months + and very consistent low drawdown and so accurate, please, I need someone who can decompile it. I need to ensure that the ea is working like the original code
8 Applicazioni
60 - 63 USD
I require a trading strategy based on the following criteria. Advanced trade recognition using price Action & AI for profitable trades 80-85% correct prediction accuracy in 10 years of data It uses a Compounding Strategy to generate steady profits increment through compounding lots every 200 USD An initial investment of 200 USD can grow geometrically reduces the risk of account wipeouts due to its fixed TP and SL
7 Applicazioni