DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziWindowOnDropped 

WindowOnDropped

Ottiene il numero della sottofinestra chart corrispondente al punto di rilascio dell'oggetto (expert o script)

int  WindowOnDropped() const

Valore di ritorno

Numero sottofinestra chart del punto di rilascio dell'oggetto. 0 significa finestra del chart principale.