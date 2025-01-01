DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene la coordinata prezzo corrispondente al rilascio dell'oggetto (expert o script) .

double  PriceOnDropped() const

Valore di ritorno

Coordinate Prezzo del punto di rilascio dell'oggetto.