PZ Mean Reversion MT4

3

Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders

Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

  • Clear trading signals
  • Amazingly easy to trade
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Implements performance statistics
  • Outperforms most trading strategies
  • Displays suitable SL and TP levels
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

IMPORTANT: At the time of writing, the MT4 tester does not provide multi-timeframe data to indicators. The indicator cannot be tested.


    How it works

    The indicator measures the standard deviation around a fully customizable moving average from a higher timeframe and uses a trend-following approach to find trades with precision. Trades are found by diving into the price action of the current chart and closed when the price returns to the mean price band, calculated from a higher timeframe of your choosing. Because of the way it is coded, the indicator will stay away from high volatility and strong trending markets and trade only predictable scenarios in which a return to the mean is feasible inside of an acceptable volatility to directionality ratio.

    Anatomy of the Indicator

    • The green line is the moving average from a higher timeframe (a.k.a the mean)
    • The dotted area is the typical price band around the moving average
    • The blue line is the breakout price for bullish trades
    • The red line is the breakout price for bearish trades

    Trades are taken against the mean and closed inside the typical price band.


    What to trade

    Mean reversion is always taking place in virtually all markets.

    • Forex Pairs
    • Stock Indices
    • Precious Metals
    • Commodities
    • Crypto Currencies
    • Bonds

    Recommended Timeframes

    • H4 with MN1 Moving Average
    • H1 with W1 Moving Average
    • M15 with D1 Moving Average
    • M1 with H4 Moving Average

    Input Parameters

    For a detailed description of all the inputs parameters of the indicator, click here.


    Author

    Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.
    Reviews 4
    lauro1956
    5777
    lauro1956 2024.11.06 13:56 
     

    Excellent indicator, highly configurable

    No repainting ... recomended

    Frank Paetsch
    7501
    Frank Paetsch 2024.03.22 11:08 
     

    Thank you

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    Filter:
    lauro1956
    5777
    lauro1956 2024.11.06 13:56 
     

    Excellent indicator, highly configurable

    No repainting ... recomended

    Frank Paetsch
    7501
    Frank Paetsch 2024.03.22 11:08 
     

    Thank you

    PZ TRADING SLU
    854779
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2024.08.29 17:53
    P.m me for your bonus
    fx_20200225
    40
    fx_20200225 2023.01.09 16:13 
     

    Repainting signals (arrow), not recommended

    PZ TRADING SLU
    854779
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.03.03 12:46
    To avoid the moving average from recalculating, use a MA shift of 1 or a price applied = Open Price. Thanks.
    ABCD
    241
    ABCD 2022.04.27 23:42 
     

    See Comments #1 and #3.

    Reply to review