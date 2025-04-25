EasyInsight MT4

EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here

What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all?

EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live decision-making. Whether you’re running FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, or IX Power – or even none of them – EASY Insight gives you full-market visibility. It works with your existing tools or purely with standard indicators like ADX, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and more.

Need a plug-and-play version with everything built in? Choose EASY Insight AIO – no setup, no additional indicators, just instant data export for AI analysis.



1. What Makes EASY Insight Unique

Multi-Asset Auto-Detection

• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry). Zero Chart Clutter

• Runs in the background. No chart overlays required. Focus on clean data, not complex visuals. AI-Optimized Output

• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more. Standard Indicator Support

• Use 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic – no Stein Investments tools required! Professional Indicator Integration

• If installed, FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power can be used to unlock full data depth – strength, sentiment, volatility, support/resistance.

2. Designed for Every Trader

Already own Stein Investments tools? The Standard version is ideal – it visualizes indicators on your chart during analysis and exports their data for AI use. If you don’t own any Stein tools and want the simplest setup, use EASY Insight AIO – everything included, no indicator setup required.

3. Export Engine with Time Lapse

• Every 1 minute, Easy Insight updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more. • Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting. • Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.

4. All-in-One Data Structure

• Currency strength (FX Power, if installed) • Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume, if installed) • Volatility (FX Dynamic, if installed) • Support/resistance (FX Levels, if installed) • OHLC, bid/ask, spread (always included) • Symbol strength (IX Power, if installed) • 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)

5. Your AI Trading Assistant

Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.

6. Powerful in Practice

Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.

7. Recap – Why EASY Insight?

• One-click market scan with AI-ready exports

• Use with or without Stein Investments indicators

• 8 built-in standard indicators included

• Covers Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks

• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator

• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)

Ready to Trade Smarter?

Get EASY Insight today and start building your AI-enhanced trading edge.