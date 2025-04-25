EasyInsight MT4
- Utilities
- Alain Verleyen
- Version: 2.28
- Updated: 30 July 2025
- Activations: 10
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here
What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all?
EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live decision-making. Whether you’re running FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, or IX Power – or even none of them – EASY Insight gives you full-market visibility. It works with your existing tools or purely with standard indicators like ADX, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and more.
Easy Insight FAQ - First Use Guide - Demo Package - YouTube Playlist
Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.
Need a plug-and-play version with everything built in? Choose EASY Insight AIO – no setup, no additional indicators, just instant data export for AI analysis.
1. What Makes EASY Insight Unique
Multi-Asset Auto-Detection
• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry).
Zero Chart Clutter
• Runs in the background. No chart overlays required. Focus on clean data, not complex visuals.
AI-Optimized Output
• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.
Standard Indicator Support
• Use 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic – no Stein Investments tools required!
Professional Indicator Integration
• If installed, FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power can be used to unlock full data depth – strength, sentiment, volatility, support/resistance.
2. Designed for Every Trader
Already own Stein Investments tools? The Standard version is ideal – it visualizes indicators on your chart during analysis and exports their data for AI use.
If you don’t own any Stein tools and want the simplest setup, use EASY Insight AIO – everything included, no indicator setup required.
3. Export Engine with Time Lapse
• Every 1 minute, Easy Insight updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more.
• Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting.
• Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.
4. All-in-One Data Structure
• Currency strength (FX Power, if installed)
• Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume, if installed)
• Volatility (FX Dynamic, if installed)
• Support/resistance (FX Levels, if installed)
• OHLC, bid/ask, spread (always included)
• Symbol strength (IX Power, if installed)
• 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)
5. Your AI Trading Assistant
Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.
6. Powerful in Practice
Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.
7. Recap – Why EASY Insight?
• One-click market scan with AI-ready exports
• Use with or without Stein Investments indicators
• 8 built-in standard indicators included
• Covers Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks
• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator
• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)
Well I'm happy to be the first to write a review. I think this is an excellent tool, although its still under evaluation. The support is very good. You do need the specified indicators for this to 'farm the data'.