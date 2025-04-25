EasyInsight MT4

EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here

What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all?

EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live decision-making. Whether you’re running FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, or IX Power – or even none of them – EASY Insight gives you full-market visibility. It works with your existing tools or purely with standard indicators like ADX, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and more.

Easy Insight FAQ - First Use Guide - Demo Package - YouTube Playlist

Christmas Special – Save $40 and get EasyInsight for just $80 instead of $120!

Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.

Need a plug-and-play version with everything built in? Choose EASY Insight AIO – no setup, no additional indicators, just instant data export for AI analysis.

1. What Makes EASY Insight Unique

Multi-Asset Auto-Detection
• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry).

Zero Chart Clutter
• Runs in the background. No chart overlays required. Focus on clean data, not complex visuals.

AI-Optimized Output
• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.

Standard Indicator Support
• Use 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic – no Stein Investments tools required!

Professional Indicator Integration
• If installed, FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power can be used to unlock full data depth – strength, sentiment, volatility, support/resistance.

2. Designed for Every Trader

Already own Stein Investments tools? The Standard version is ideal – it visualizes indicators on your chart during analysis and exports their data for AI use.

If you don’t own any Stein tools and want the simplest setup, use EASY Insight AIO – everything included, no indicator setup required.

3. Export Engine with Time Lapse

• Every 1 minute, Easy Insight updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more.

Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting.

Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.

4. All-in-One Data Structure

• Currency strength (FX Power, if installed)

• Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume, if installed)

• Volatility (FX Dynamic, if installed)

• Support/resistance (FX Levels, if installed)

• OHLC, bid/ask, spread (always included)

• Symbol strength (IX Power, if installed)

• 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)

5. Your AI Trading Assistant

Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.

6. Powerful in Practice

Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.

7. Recap – Why EASY Insight?

• One-click market scan with AI-ready exports
• Use with or without Stein Investments indicators
• 8 built-in standard indicators included
• Covers Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, Stocks
• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator
• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)

    Ready to Trade Smarter?

    Get EASY Insight today and start building your AI-enhanced trading edge.

    Reviews 1
    Devonish
    3254
    Devonish 2025.05.19 21:35 
     

    Well I'm happy to be the first to write a review. I think this is an excellent tool, although its still under evaluation. The support is very good. You do need the specified indicators for this to 'farm the data'.

    Alain Verleyen
    52684
    Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.05.19 21:38
    Thanks a lot for your review, Devonish — and for being the first to leave one! 😊🙏
    I’m really glad to hear you’re enjoying the tool so far. And yes, you’re absolutely right — Easy Insight relies on the connected indicators to gather and structure the data for AI use, so having those in place is key. Appreciate your kind words about the support as well — looking forward to hearing more about your results as you continue testing!
