Grid Manual MT4

4.71

Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close.

Full instructions and demo version here.

The main features and capabilities of the utility:

  • Accompanies orders opened in any way, including from a mobile terminal.
  • Works with two types of grids: limit and stop.
  • Works with two methods for calculating the grid spacing: fixed and dynamic (based on the ATR indicator).
  • Allows you to change the settings of the open grid, including changing the lot of each level and its location (the level can be rearranged only in the fixed step mode).
  • Displays the breakeven level of each grid on the chart.
  • Shows the profit margin for each grid.
  • Allows you to close profitable grid orders with one click.
  • Allows you to close each grid of orders with one click.
  • Has a trailing stop function.
  • Has the function of transferring the stop loss of the order grid to breakeven.
  • Automatically rearranges take profit relative to the breakeven level of the order grid (only in the limit grid mode, the distance depends on the selected type of calculation: "Conservative" or "Aggressive").
  • Saves the settings; after restarting the terminal, restores them.
  • Maintains up to 20 grids with up to 100 orders.

#Tags: Trading panel, Trade manager, Trading assistant, Order grid, Order grid management, Grid trading, Position averaging, Risk management, Order management, Trailing stop, Breakeven, Partial close, Manual trading.

Reviews 23
Stefano Gatti
23
Stefano Gatti 2024.09.04 18:09 
 

straordinario !!!!!

Fikret Murat
632
Fikret Murat 2024.06.25 12:35 
 

Thank you Alfiya for this tool it's exactly what I was looking for!

Puneet Sharma
113
Puneet Sharma 2024.06.18 07:31 
 

Dear all this is my personal review about manual Grid EA the old Tool was some problem what i personally experienced about lot multipler ,,, but now its very good update and amazing technique and thanks to creater and developer for this change after that change i got very positve result and i am getting profits .. clap for that change now in leatest Grid Manual we can change and modified the lot value as per our need and its contrl overlot and control the risk ... and the user manual such a amazing for understand here is the link if anyone want - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757784#setting_lots .. thanks

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andromeas1
236
andromeas1 2025.07.06 15:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stefano Gatti
23
Stefano Gatti 2024.09.04 18:09 
 

straordinario !!!!!

Fikret Murat
632
Fikret Murat 2024.06.25 12:35 
 

Thank you Alfiya for this tool it's exactly what I was looking for!

Puneet Sharma
113
Puneet Sharma 2024.06.18 07:31 
 

Dear all this is my personal review about manual Grid EA the old Tool was some problem what i personally experienced about lot multipler ,,, but now its very good update and amazing technique and thanks to creater and developer for this change after that change i got very positve result and i am getting profits .. clap for that change now in leatest Grid Manual we can change and modified the lot value as per our need and its contrl overlot and control the risk ... and the user manual such a amazing for understand here is the link if anyone want - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757784#setting_lots .. thanks

Carlos Augusto Palhares Neto
824
Carlos Augusto Palhares Neto 2024.03.25 22:12 
 

Hi Alfiya, Congratulations, it's a wonderful tool. Can you tell me how to save and load parameters on the dash board with non linear order volumes? Maybe it would be possible to repeat the last grid and set the new starting points. Thanks a lot.

baarnyard
88
baarnyard 2023.11.12 14:59 
 

Amazing grid software. Easy to use. A gamechanger.

RichStudent
151
RichStudent 2023.01.19 04:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matt William Logan
205
Matt William Logan 2022.04.18 07:52 
 

i can use on my Mac book now. thank you for the software. it looks very professional ! very good!

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2022.03.03 08:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

spetrosyan1979
524
spetrosyan1979 2021.11.27 12:20 
 

Качественно, понятно и удобно.

markagy
24
markagy 2021.10.29 01:52 
 

Very good product

Dhruvkumar Vinodkumar Patel
121
Dhruvkumar Vinodkumar Patel 2021.09.06 18:52 
 

Hello Author, Thanks for this Amazing product. This is exactly the product I ever wanted. I have some suggestion for modification for your future updates (1) adding fill or kill order function especially during high volatile situation such as non farmpayroll and interest rate decision. i BID and ASK price get wide for more than 10 second consecutively it can automatically kill order, something like this (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1Wtl0N8C10&ab_channel=JiteshThakkar) (2) I understand you have function of break distance and break profit but it would be very user friendly if user have control over profit for each active grid order. (3) when I am using grid function for High and low point of trading, market is very volatile in that area. I put 4 grid 1 pip before highlow and stoploss 2 pip after highlow with 0.5 pip distance between each grid. if market is too volatile my orders for volatile area is not getting executed because pending order for grid only activated after previous grid layer is filled so is their anyway to have all pending buy or sell order in the pending order book instead of activating one order after another?. Again many thanks and highly appreciate for your amazing product. Honestly this was my first ever purchase and this was just insanely awesome.

Damir Satridinov
3432
Damir Satridinov 2021.04.23 19:57 
 

Спасибо, советник то что нужно.

Sebastian Kaestner
818
Sebastian Kaestner 2021.03.10 11:25 
 

Perfekt! Genau das, was ich gesucht habe. Läuft alles bestens. Ausführliche Gebrauchsanweisung. Freundlicher Autor, der schnell auf Fragen antwortet.

[Deleted] 2021.02.01 08:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

RZoltan
258
RZoltan 2020.12.07 13:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dante881
69
dante881 2020.11.23 09:54 
 

Great tool. Lightweight, compact and performing. Good job. With the right set it should be very productive. Thanks

Mehmet Cak
1825
Mehmet Cak 2020.08.24 14:20 
 

Good guy, great tool. Responsive and caring coder. Best grid tool in the market. Thank you.

Sevgi Simsek
587
Sevgi Simsek 2020.04.23 06:54 
 

A very good tool. There is no better market in this regard. Incredibly flexible and useful. I would definitely recommend.

ninja3925
65
ninja3925 2020.02.21 10:58 
 

Amazing tool with tons of flexibility! Alfiya was very quick to respond to any questions. I would highly recommend this product for any type of grid trading strategy.

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