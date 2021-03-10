Copy Trade Same Account

Purpose:

IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you.

This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account,

It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction.

You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances.


input:

Copy All or By Magic

Take only new trades = False;

Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direction

Take percentage of the same Trade Size = 100%

Take percentage of the same Trade TP_percent = 100%

Take percentage of the same Trade SL_percent = 100%

Set Profit Target in Percentage = 0.0%

Set trade comment = "Copy_Trade"

Close copy and original Trade close_both = True

Copy Trade Magic number= 


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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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5 (1)
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Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
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Utilities
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Experts
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Experts
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Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
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Utilities
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