Copy Trade Same Account

Purpose:

IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you.

This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account,

It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction.

You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances.





input:

Copy All or By Magic

Take only new trades = False;

Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direction

Take percentage of the same Trade Size = 100%