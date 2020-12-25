Copier Lots Fast And Multi No Interface MT4

Interfaceless documentary EA. It has been operating stably and efficiently for more than 5 years, and has accumulated many customers.
Copier Advanced Version (On sale) Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download)
Copier Interface Version Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download)
Copier No Interface Version Copier-MT4-FULL(click to download) Copier-MT5-FULL(click to download) MT4->DEMO Try(click to download) MT5->DEMO Try(click to download)


Basic usage settings


1. Installation: Need to install at least two terminals (MT4 or MT5)

      ---Load of signal source

      ---Loading at the receiving end

2. Use (load settings can be simple and stable operation)

Signal sender

Mode = SIGNAL

Receiving end

Mode = RECEIVE

Features:

1. The signal terminal is loaded on different MT4 and MT5 accounts, supporting multiple signal sources and multiple platforms. ->>>>Recommended for use on a windows computer or VPS Windows

2. The receiving end is loaded on the platform account that you want to copy and copy, and you can select multiple signals at the same time to copy the transaction together.


Signal 1 (MT4 or MT5) -> Accounts 1 (MT4 or MT5)

Signal 2 (MT4 or MT5) -> Accounts 2 (MT4 or MT5)

..... .....

Signal N (MT4 or MT5) -> Accounts N (MT4 or MT5) Note: Account 1 can copy all orders in Signal 1-N at the same time, and in the same way, Account 2 can copy all orders in Signal 1-N at the same time... .................



See screenshot for detailed settings
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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Pivot trading: 1.pp pivot 2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3 Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Cooperation QQ:556024" Cooperation wechat
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4.5 (2)
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。   一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double e
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Donchian Like Channel
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。 一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支撑线
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Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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