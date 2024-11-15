Equity Watcher

  • Utilities
  • Gabriel Siljevinac
    Gabriel Siljevinac

    Gabriel Siljevinac

    I'm a self taught 19-year old programmer who makes trading bots with my partner. We've been making expert advisors since 2019, and we have a lot of experience and a lot of good bots to share with you!
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

Equity Watcher: Your Ultimate Risk Management Tool

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Equity Watcher is a must-have for traders who value precision and control over their accounts.

This powerful EA monitors all trades on your account in real time, ensuring that your equity stays within safe limits.

When the drawdown exceeds a user-defined threshold, Equity Watcher takes immediate action by closing all open trades to protect your capital.

Whether you're managing personal accounts or working to pass a funded challenge, Equity Watcher is the perfect tool to safeguard your equity and prevent unexpected losses.

Stay focused on your trading strategy while Equity Watcher handles the risk management for you.

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Instructions : Just put it any pair you want, doesn't matter which one. Then in the inputs section, put the desired drawdown at which you want the EA to close the trades if your account reaches that

And thats it, simple as that. Your account is secured!!! :)

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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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