RedFox Copier Pro

4.7

Time saving and fast execution

Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account.

Reduce The Risk


Telegram To Mt4 defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal provider, but also can create their own strategies by picking the trading signals and setting their own money & risk management.

Control And Modify Easy

Quickly modifying take profit or stop loss targets for individual orders can be easily done through editing the original post or replying to the original post.

Easily close orders by volume.

Important Note: Attach it to one chart only.

SUPPORT

  • If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me via private message
  • If my EA can not trade your signals, I will develop the EA with no extra cost. Your satisfaction is guaranteed. But it may take from a few hours to 2 weeks, please patient
  • I also add you to a support group where all my valued customers ask and are guided to solve problems

    Telegram Setup instruction

    1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
    2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
    3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: RedFox and username: RedFoxbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
    4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
    5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 236148657:MMKjjjhkp_iMAnkKLm1rGmkhAA_Am98m) .
    6. If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
    7. Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
    8. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
    9. Attach the utility into a your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5)
    10. Your utility is ready to work for you.

    If you have any questions, please contact us.

      https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/015A54AEA078D701

    ★★★★★ Rate this product — it will help the author to release updates faster and add new features. Thanks









    Reviews 13
    Alex Bouwman
    23
    Alex Bouwman 2024.02.15 16:13 
     

    Having used the bot for several days now, I must say it works perfectly, and the support is exceptional. I reached out through Telegram and received assistance within a day, which was impressive. Configuring everything is straightforward, even if you're completely new to MT4. The user-friendly interface simplifies the process, making it accessible for users of all levels of experience. Overall, I'm highly satisfied with my experience and would recommend it to anyone looking for an efficient and user-friendly trading bot.

    Abdulhadi Gh A Gh A Alajmi
    214
    Abdulhadi Gh A Gh A Alajmi 2023.09.17 08:28 
     

    best expert ever &lt;

    Dany Steyaert
    1021
    Dany Steyaert 2023.01.12 16:42 
     

    Looks very professional and I like the fact that you get a return in the channel you create that the signal was added succesfully. Also support is very quick and helpfull. Satisfied with my purchase.

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    #1  Copy Signals from  Signals Copier Telegram to MT4   & Never miss a trade again Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copi
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    Filter:
    Andre Nas
    273
    Andre Nas 2024.07.30 04:25 
     

    This EA is one of a kind. It has so many features and very fast and efficient execution. I paid for the 1 month rental and will be buying it at full price when my rental expires.

    Alex Bouwman
    23
    Alex Bouwman 2024.02.15 16:13 
     

    Having used the bot for several days now, I must say it works perfectly, and the support is exceptional. I reached out through Telegram and received assistance within a day, which was impressive. Configuring everything is straightforward, even if you're completely new to MT4. The user-friendly interface simplifies the process, making it accessible for users of all levels of experience. Overall, I'm highly satisfied with my experience and would recommend it to anyone looking for an efficient and user-friendly trading bot.

    Razmic Jan
    98
    Razmic Jan 2023.11.29 07:11 
     

    The reason of low rating is berceuse of their false advertisement. This system doesn't forward messages from Telegram automatically. You must buy another (expensive) bot in Telegram in order to make this utility work. If you don't pay for the telegram bot, you have to forward the messages from Telegram manually! which is useless.

    Abdulhadi Gh A Gh A Alajmi
    214
    Abdulhadi Gh A Gh A Alajmi 2023.09.17 08:28 
     

    best expert ever &lt;

    Dany Steyaert
    1021
    Dany Steyaert 2023.01.12 16:42 
     

    Looks very professional and I like the fact that you get a return in the channel you create that the signal was added succesfully. Also support is very quick and helpfull. Satisfied with my purchase.

    Epsilon Hogas
    1772
    Epsilon Hogas 2023.01.03 04:57 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rui Manh Tien
    13206
    Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2023.01.03 06:49
    if want open a order pending you can use format
    AUDUSD (SELL LIMIT or SELL STOP) 0.73117
    AUDUSD (BUY LIMIT or BUY) 0.73117 Thank for review :D
    Steffen Schmidt
    1041
    Steffen Schmidt 2022.11.21 14:38 
     

    Highest level of integrity, accountability respect and honesty in this RedFox Copier Pro, can copy any Telegram channel’s unlimited signals straight to your preferred broker of choice. This method is consistent and convenient so that you never miss out on trades. Professional and courtesy, Rui Manh Tien manual trades during days and I believe EA/Indicator during nights because people tend to fall asleep just saying.

    kodram
    37
    kodram 2022.10.04 11:44 
     

    EA as copier is good, but as signal provider - stay away from it

    drutrades
    337
    drutrades 2022.08.13 02:22 
     

    Pleased and surprised to ease of use. You won't be disappointed and dev replies really fast if you have questions. Thank you for a great product.

    Rui Manh Tien
    13206
    Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2022.08.15 18:08
    Thanks bro. Can help me rate 5* product
    lissnea
    45
    lissnea 2022.05.28 04:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rui Manh Tien
    13206
    Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2022.06.25 09:36
    I know this problem we have solved for a long time but I want to say thank you to you.
    fxnixstick
    144
    fxnixstick 2022.05.12 20:34 
     

    I really like the product. Developer is helpful and support is 10 star!

    Rui Manh Tien
    13206
    Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2022.06.25 09:35
    Thanks so much <
    kawai so
    188
    kawai so 2022.04.11 18:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rui Manh Tien
    13206
    Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2022.05.04 13:47
    Thanks for trust.
    We have update it in Version 1.6
    Bisma Anugerah
    49
    Bisma Anugerah 2022.03.22 06:20 
     

    Great EA! it really helps me as a copier, and the developer was really supportive

    Rui Manh Tien
    13206
    Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2022.03.23 03:55
    Thank mate <
    Reply to review