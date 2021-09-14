RedFox Copier Pro
- Utilities
-
Rui Manh TienContact me via telegram: https://t.me/RedFox_Support or inbox messager
- Version: 1.68
- Updated: 19 August 2025
- Activations: 5
Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account.
Reduce The Risk
Telegram To Mt4 defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal provider, but also can create their own strategies by picking the trading signals and setting their own money & risk management.
Control And Modify Easy
Quickly modifying take profit or stop loss targets for individual orders can be easily done through editing the original post or replying to the original post.
Easily close orders by volume.
Important Note: Attach it to one chart only.
SUPPORT
- If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me via private message
- If my EA can not trade your signals, I will develop the EA with no extra cost. Your satisfaction is guaranteed. But it may take from a few hours to 2 weeks, please patient
- I also add you to a support group where all my valued customers ask and are guided to solve problems
For MT5 AT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90730
Telegram Setup instruction
- Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
- Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
- Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: RedFox and username: RedFoxbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
- Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
- Save your bot API token (e.g. 236148657:MMKjjjhkp_iMAnkKLm1rGmkhAA_Am98m) .
- If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
- Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
- Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
- Attach the utility into a your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5)
- Your utility is ready to work for you.
If you have any questions, please contact us.
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/015A54AEA078D701
★★★★★ Rate this product — it will help the author to release updates faster and add new features. Thanks
Having used the bot for several days now, I must say it works perfectly, and the support is exceptional. I reached out through Telegram and received assistance within a day, which was impressive. Configuring everything is straightforward, even if you're completely new to MT4. The user-friendly interface simplifies the process, making it accessible for users of all levels of experience. Overall, I'm highly satisfied with my experience and would recommend it to anyone looking for an efficient and user-friendly trading bot.