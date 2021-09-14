RedFox Copier Pro

Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account.

Reduce The Risk





Telegram To Mt4 defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal provider, but also can create their own strategies by picking the trading signals and setting their own money & risk management. Control And Modify Easy Quickly modifying take profit or stop loss targets for individual orders can be easily done through editing the original post or replying to the original post. Easily close orders by volume.

Important Note: Attach it to one chart only.

SUPPORT

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me via private message

If my EA can not trade your signals, I will develop the EA with no extra cost. Your satisfaction is guaranteed. But it may take from a few hours to 2 weeks, please patient

I also add you to a support group where all my valued customers ask and are guided to solve problems

For MT5 AT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90730

Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: RedFox and username: RedFoxbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot'). Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot. Save your bot API token (e.g. 236148657:MMKjjjhkp_iMAnkKLm1rGmkhAA_Am98m) . If you don't have it already, create the channel or group Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'. Attach the utility into a your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5) Your utility is ready to work for you.

If you have any questions, please contact us.

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/015A54AEA078D701

★★★★★ Rate this product — it will help the author to release updates faster and add new features. Thanks































