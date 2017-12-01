DFGX Dashboard

5

Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market.

This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a systematic and consistent way like professionals.

FX traders can use this application as a standalone system or as additional tool in combination with some existing strategies.


Main Features

  • Ability to work simultaneously with 10 pairs from one screen.
  • Advanced technical analysis based on proven mathematical principles including Fibonacci bands and dynamic supply/demand zones.
  • Simple and efficient interface for manual trading and easy position management.
  • Wide range of automatic presets and risk controls.
  • Ability for semi-automated trading. The trader can interact with the algorithm in real time via the interface.
  • Ability for fully-automated trading based on predetermined rules and presets. (The oversight is recommended!)
  • Ability for automated high frequency trading during news and periods of high volatility. The system is capable of executing over 20 trades per second.
  • Simulator for manual trading in the tester. This option is ideal for fast learning as well as for experimenting with different strategies and automated presets.


Settings

  • Global Settings
    • Test Mode - prepare the system for work in the tester.
    • Use ATR Points - replace the standard FX pips with ATR points (1 ATR point = Daily ATR(20)/100).
    • Template - color scheme.
    • Font Size Multiplier - font size adjustment.
    • System Refresh Rate - refresh rate in milliseconds.
  • Grid Settings
    • Select 5 symbols for the first row.
    • Show Row 2 - enable/disable the second row.
    • Select 5 symbols for the second row.
    • Grid Price Range - visible range in pips.
    • Show H1 Bar - true/false.
    • Show Daily High Low - true/false.
    • Show Red Green Zones - true/false.
    • Show Zone Levels - true/false.
    • Show Fibo Levels - true/false.
    • Show MA Arrows - true/false.
    • Arrow Type - larger or smaller arrows (for the larger arrows, you have to install the font "Wingdings 3" provided in the comments).
    • Matrix Time Frame - M1 or M5.
    • Matrix MA - select MA.
    • MA Mode - SMA, EMA.
  • Trade Settings
    • Magic Number - magic number.
    • Number of Trades - number of trades per click.
    • Lot - trade size.
    • Stop Loss.
    • Take Profit.
    • Cash Stop Loss - maximum position loss.
    • Cash Take Profit - maximum position profit.
    • Trailing Stop.
    • Trailing Stop Type - manual step, manual standard or automatic standard.
    • Trailing Take Profit.
    • High Spread Warning.
  • Auto Trade Settings
    • Show Auto Trade Buttons - true/false.
    • Add Step - default trade step for the automated grid algorithm.
    • Auto Stop Loss - sl for trades executed automatically.
    • Auto Take Profit - tp for trades executed automatically.
    • Max Position - position limit in lots.
    • Auto Trade Zone - initial zone for automated trading.
    • MA Auto Close - if true, the system closes the position when the current price is below/above the midpoint of the grid (Matrix MA).

Note! Due to technical limitations the demo works only with one symbol in the strategy tester. To experience the full capabilities of the app in real time, you can rent it for a month.

If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.

Reviews 3
tolis84
36
tolis84 2023.05.24 20:29 
 

the most advanced system I have traded with.

Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2019.02.23 00:56 
 

I like it,good manual and auto trade.

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One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
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HL Signals is a multi-symbol indicator designed to detect breakout opportunities in real time. It alerts you instantly when price reaches new daily, weekly, or monthly highs and lows, helping you stay ahead of key market movements. Built for efficiency and clarity, HL Signals combines precise detection with an intuitive, interactive panel allowing you to monitor and switch between symbols effortlessly. Key Benefits Spot breakout opportunities the moment they happen. Monitor multiple symbols wi
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tolis84
36
tolis84 2023.05.24 20:29 
 

the most advanced system I have traded with.

Wessam Adib
1395
Wessam Adib 2021.09.02 21:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2019.02.23 00:56 
 

I like it,good manual and auto trade.

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