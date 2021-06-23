Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX

4.8

Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs.

Features

  • On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android
  • Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit before high impact news, etc.
  • Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount to risk, dynamic or fixed lots
  • Hidden (virtual/stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders - highly recommend for live trading - keep intentions hidden from broker
  • Partial closes (scale-out)
  • Easy to use configuration pop-up forms via CONFIG button
  • Stop loss, take profit lines can be positioned manually on the chart
  • Automatic stop loss - variety of calculation methods can be selected
  • Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios or pips
  • Trailing stop loss and break even, which can be triggered when target reached
  • Sets broker SL/TP as backup but further away than hidden level
  • Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or trade, based on market price or candle close. Can be set with expiry and auto One Cancels Other (OCO).
  • Scale in (open additional tickets), plus automatic scale-in when target reached
  • News events (both text and vertical lines)
  • Optional multi-trade mode for multiple trades / pending orders on the same chart/symbol, all with separate SL/TP
  • Multi account trade copying where trade button presses can be sent to other accounts via MetaTrader instances on the same machine (master/slave(s))
  • Can be configured on a per symbol and/or timeframe basis, e.g. have different SL for different symbols or timeframes
  • Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support/resistance, pivots, average daily range, current spread and ask/bid prices
  • Logs trades including execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet CSV file - keep an eye on your broker
  • Robust error handling
  • Underlying code base has been in live use since 2015


Using in Strategy Tester / Demo Version

Works reasonably well in Tester / demo version - just run in visual mode with play back speed around normal live market. You can even test the mobile app - see video. However, downloading from our library is not possible due to a limitation in the Tester.

Usage

Please see our product manual in pdf format.


EA Inputs

The system is configured via the panel's CONFIG button rather than relying on inputs. However, here are a few inputs you may wish to change:

  • Main_confirmTradeClose - set to false to turn off confirmation on trade close click
  • Important_brokerSLTPSetOnOrderSend - set to true if broker requires SL to be set on Order Send
  • Gen_forcePointToPipDivider - set to 100 if trading indices so 1 pip is 1 basis point for most brokers
  • Gen_askBidPricesShow - turn on/off big ask/bid price 


Automating Indicators

Fully compatible with our Indicator Combine product, which allows indicators to be captured and auto traded when in agreement. Includes both standard indicators and custom indicators. Also provides real-time statistics and auto optimization. See video.

Reviews 5
jgooflav
64
jgooflav 2026.05.12 17:30 
 

I have tried many trade panels and this one is hands down the best out there. elegant code, endless customizing options, and support when you need it. Whether you are manually trading or building out an automated system this product is for you.

Nik Andersen
2198
Nik Andersen 2024.10.25 08:46 
 

Ultimate Trade Manager Plus by RunwiseFX - A Game Changer for Traders ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ As a trader, I've always found myself in a frustrating cycle: I could demonstrate consistent profitability on demo accounts, but as soon as I ventured into real trading, the results would plummet. Enter the Ultimate Trade Manager Plus by RunwiseFX. This app has been nothing short of transformative for my trading journey. From the moment I began using this tool, I was struck by its comprehensive functionality. The on-chart trade panel is incredibly intuitive and allows for seamless control over my trading decisions. I never knew I needed such versatility until I experienced it firsthand. The built-in script engine, complete with a library of downloadable configurations, has provided me with the ultimate peace of mind when it comes to risk management. Whether it’s setting up a ‘Close All Trades in Profit’ button or establishing exit rules before high-impact news, this app equips you with every tool imaginable to ensure your trading decisions are well-informed and calculated. One of the standout features for me has been the hidden (virtual/stealth) stop loss and take profit functions. In the high-stakes world of trading, keeping your intentions concealed from the broker can be crucial, and this app delivers that functionality beautifully. Additionally, the ability to log trades, including execution time and slippage, has empowered me to monitor my broker's performance and fine-tune my strategies like never before. But beyond the technical features, what truly sets this app apart is the emotional support it offers. Trading can be an emotional rollercoaster, and the robust risk management options within Ultimate Trade Manager have helped me navigate those ups and downs. With tools for scaling in, partial closes, and trailing stops, I feel more in control and less reactive to market fluctuations. It’s almost as if I have a trading coach by my side, guiding me through the process. Honestly, I believe this EA is worth at least $1,000. The value it brings to my trading and my overall confidence is priceless. Plus, the support team has been phenomenal. I’ve never experienced customer service like this before; they are genuinely dedicated to helping traders succeed. In fact, I plan to make a donation soon to express my gratitude for their exceptional service. In summary, if you're serious about trading and want to elevate your performance, look no further. The Ultimate Trade Manager Plus is a gold mine in every aspect. It’s not just an app; it’s a complete trading partner that has helped me transition from demo success to real-world profitability. I can't recommend it highly enough!

nxasokan
856
nxasokan 2023.08.30 21:47 
 

This is my very first review in this forum. I have been trading using MT4 and MQL5 market since 2017. I am convinced your EA is the best in the market for a trade manager. I have many of them, but nothing comes close. Keep up the good work. It is the Rolls-Royce of trade managers, to use a car analogy. Your support is superb and prompt. Your user manual and videos are top notch. Keep up the good work please. Thanks.

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jgooflav
64
jgooflav 2026.05.12 17:30 
 

I have tried many trade panels and this one is hands down the best out there. elegant code, endless customizing options, and support when you need it. Whether you are manually trading or building out an automated system this product is for you.

LINJIANWEI
29
LINJIANWEI 2025.08.01 04:58 
 

为什么 Target 2 设 50% 不止盈，设 100% 才行？

Runwise Limited
70283
Reply from developer Mark Mather 2025.08.06 21:10
Hopefully, we answered your DM about this okay. It was down to lot size being too small to be closed 50% due your brokers minimum lot size requirement.
Nik Andersen
2198
Nik Andersen 2024.10.25 08:46 
 

Ultimate Trade Manager Plus by RunwiseFX - A Game Changer for Traders ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ As a trader, I've always found myself in a frustrating cycle: I could demonstrate consistent profitability on demo accounts, but as soon as I ventured into real trading, the results would plummet. Enter the Ultimate Trade Manager Plus by RunwiseFX. This app has been nothing short of transformative for my trading journey. From the moment I began using this tool, I was struck by its comprehensive functionality. The on-chart trade panel is incredibly intuitive and allows for seamless control over my trading decisions. I never knew I needed such versatility until I experienced it firsthand. The built-in script engine, complete with a library of downloadable configurations, has provided me with the ultimate peace of mind when it comes to risk management. Whether it’s setting up a ‘Close All Trades in Profit’ button or establishing exit rules before high-impact news, this app equips you with every tool imaginable to ensure your trading decisions are well-informed and calculated. One of the standout features for me has been the hidden (virtual/stealth) stop loss and take profit functions. In the high-stakes world of trading, keeping your intentions concealed from the broker can be crucial, and this app delivers that functionality beautifully. Additionally, the ability to log trades, including execution time and slippage, has empowered me to monitor my broker's performance and fine-tune my strategies like never before. But beyond the technical features, what truly sets this app apart is the emotional support it offers. Trading can be an emotional rollercoaster, and the robust risk management options within Ultimate Trade Manager have helped me navigate those ups and downs. With tools for scaling in, partial closes, and trailing stops, I feel more in control and less reactive to market fluctuations. It’s almost as if I have a trading coach by my side, guiding me through the process. Honestly, I believe this EA is worth at least $1,000. The value it brings to my trading and my overall confidence is priceless. Plus, the support team has been phenomenal. I’ve never experienced customer service like this before; they are genuinely dedicated to helping traders succeed. In fact, I plan to make a donation soon to express my gratitude for their exceptional service. In summary, if you're serious about trading and want to elevate your performance, look no further. The Ultimate Trade Manager Plus is a gold mine in every aspect. It’s not just an app; it’s a complete trading partner that has helped me transition from demo success to real-world profitability. I can't recommend it highly enough!

nxasokan
856
nxasokan 2023.08.30 21:47 
 

This is my very first review in this forum. I have been trading using MT4 and MQL5 market since 2017. I am convinced your EA is the best in the market for a trade manager. I have many of them, but nothing comes close. Keep up the good work. It is the Rolls-Royce of trade managers, to use a car analogy. Your support is superb and prompt. Your user manual and videos are top notch. Keep up the good work please. Thanks.

Cody
27
Cody 2021.12.07 19:00 
 

★★★★★ First I would like to thank the author for such WONDERFUL customer service! I started looking for an expert advisor to help me manage my trades. I researched a few different ones. But this one stuck out to me because it was exactly what I was looking for, and SO MUCH MORE! so I came looking for a trade manager and found an entire risk management tool! not only does it allow fully customizable HIDDEN stops (with a broker stop for safety) and up to 10 HIDDEN take profits, it even calculates lot sizes by your risk per trade % or by currency amount or by pips ANYTHING, not to mention you can check/manage your trade from your mobile!! I was and still am SO IMPRESSED by the trade manager I contacted RunwiseFX to inquire about more. I was emailed back right away, and he pointed me in the right direction. Runwisefx.com which he offers a Universal license for all of his utilities for a GREAT DEAL. not only that upon learning that I had already rented the EA to try out. but I wanted to purchase the universal he put the money i spent on renting toward the universal license. He also has an entire library of additions for the EA that are all FREE and he has made it SUPER SIMPLE to "call" the different settings and buttons to fully customize this trade manager to how you want it. also, customer support is SUPERB! he is more than happy to assist you with whatever issue you are having with his products and will do so very fast. I can honestly say that RunwiseFX has gained a loyal customer out of me, and I'll be looking forward to any new additions to the indicator library from RunwiseFX. I hope anyone considering taking your trading SERIOUS and taking your risk management SERIOUS should SEROIOUSLY consider this tool I sleep SO much better knowing I have a Trade manager that is set to my personal risk parameters that is going to protect my account just as I would if i were in front of the screen.

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