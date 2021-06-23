Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX

Features

On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android

Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit before high impact news, etc.

Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount to risk, dynamic or fixed lots

Hidden (virtual/stealth) stop loss, take profit and pending orders - highly recommend for live trading - keep intentions hidden from broker

Partial closes (scale-out)

Easy to use configuration pop-up forms via CONFIG button

Stop loss, take profit lines can be positioned manually on the chart

Automatic stop loss - variety of calculation methods can be selected

Automatic take profit based on risk reward ratios or pips

Trailing stop loss and break even, which can be triggered when target reached

Sets broker SL/TP as backup but further away than hidden level

Hidden pending lines can be set to alert or trade, based on market price or candle close. Can be set with expiry and auto One Cancels Other (OCO).

Scale in (open additional tickets), plus automatic scale-in when target reached

News events (both text and vertical lines)

Optional multi-trade mode for multiple trades / pending orders on the same chart/symbol, all with separate SL/TP

Multi account trade copying where trade button presses can be sent to other accounts via MetaTrader instances on the same machine (master/slave(s))

Can be configured on a per symbol and/or timeframe basis, e.g. have different SL for different symbols or timeframes

Includes indicators providing multiple timeframe trend, support/resistance, pivots, average daily range, current spread and ask/bid prices

Logs trades including execution time, slippage and profit, in a spreadsheet CSV file - keep an eye on your broker

Robust error handling

Underlying code base has been in live use since 2015



Using in Strategy Tester / Demo Version

Works reasonably well in Tester / demo version - just run in visual mode with play back speed around normal live market. You can even test the mobile app - see video. However, downloading from our library is not possible due to a limitation in the Tester.





Usage



Please see our product manual in pdf format.

EA Inputs

The system is configured via the panel's CONFIG button rather than relying on inputs. However, here are a few inputs you may wish to change: