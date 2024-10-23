Auto Breakeven level

Especially important for a short-term traders. Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected.

Using this utility, you can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.

The process of activating the automatic breakeven function:

Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version

1. Select the Symbol or Trade for which the Auto BE function will be activated:

for the current [Symbol] / for [ALL] trades / or for a specific trade [Ticket].

In addition to the [Symbol] or [ALL] rules - you can set a separate rule for a particular trade,

by its ticket number: the rule for a separate [Ticket] will be prioritized.

2. Select the trade type for which you want to activate auto BE:

[ALL]: for all active trades;

[Longs]: only for a Buy trades;

[Shorts]: only for Sell trades;

3. [When profit]: SL will be moved only when the trade reaches the specified profit amount.

4.

: you can set an

, i

n the direction towards the TP level.

Thus, SL can be moved not only to breakeven, but also to the profitable level.

5. Click [Activate Auto BE] to activate the auto breakeven function.





The lower section displays the current status of the automatic BE function.

If auto BE is active, you'll see a red cross [X]: click on it to deactivate the auto BE for the selected trade type (1).

! Auto BE for [Ticket] must be deactivated separately by its number:

when deactivating [ALL] / [Symbol] - all separate [Ticket] rules will continue to be active.





You can save the Auto BE settings to a [Presets v], to activate the function faster.

In the Input settings you can optionally include the cost of the spread, commission and swap to the calculation of the BE level.

Also, there is a 'strict' option: so you can choose what to do if the extra included costs exceeds the floating profit, when moving SL to BE:

Move SL to Entry price, or do not move SL level.