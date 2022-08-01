Horizontal Ray Pro

Description:

Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views

That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.





Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value





Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comment.





Inputs:

keyCode - ASCII code of ray creating key( default: 82 code = "R" key)

showPrice - showing dynamic price on the left side of a ray( default: false)

showDistanceToBidPrice - adding discance to bid price in points



showTimeframe view - adding timeframe on which hray was orginally created



hraysUpdatingPeriod

0 means recalculate every tick.

If real-time takes too much CPU, please specify a period in secs.

also useful to update values when the market is closed



debugMode - useful to remap trigger key (default <R>)

All views are displayed in square brackets



