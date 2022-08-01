Horizontal Ray Pro

Description:

Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views

That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging. 


Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value

Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comment. 

Inputs:

  • keyCode - ASCII code of ray creating key( default: 82 code = "R" key)
  • showPrice - showing dynamic price on the left side of a ray( default: false)
  • showDistanceToBidPrice - adding discance to bid price in points
  • showTimeframe view - adding timeframe on which hray was orginally created
  • hraysUpdatingPeriod
    0 means recalculate every tick.
    If real-time takes too much CPU, please specify a period in secs.
    also useful to update values when the market is closed
  • debugMode - useful to remap trigger key (default <R>) 
  All views are displayed in square brackets


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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JTM MultiView Scanner With Watchlist Pro Version
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
This utility allows to quickly scan markets on different timeframes without dragging symbols from Market Watch. It supports multi timeframe analysis, ie. 3 different timeframes can be scanned. Additionally, it saves objects drawn of chart to file and synchronize its between other windows. Also, this utility will automatically save all objects and drawing to a file and restore when switching back; also template will be loaded on other charts, too. The watchlist is based on instruments listed on M
Supply And Demand Zones Detector
Lukasz Kubisz
1.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs. Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down. It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet. Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders.  There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go. Version for MT5 is also available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3084
Untested Supply And Demand Zones Detector
Lukasz Kubisz
Indicators
This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs. Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down. It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet. Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders.  There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go.
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