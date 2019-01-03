Advanced NotifyMe Large

5

This is Advanced NotifyMe version with large interface.

Overview

The Expert Advisor allows you to receive notifications to the mobile phone (or tablet PC), mailbox or play the sound alert when some events occured: opening or closing position, placing or deleting pending order; changing open price, stop loss or take profit; the account balance, equity, margin level, free margin or drawdown has reached the user specified level. You can specify a notification interval, notification text template and audio file for sound alerts. Expert Advisor saves the settings to the file (separate for each chart) and load them on the next start.

The Expert Advisor can display some information on the chart: server and local time; current, maximum and minimum values of balance, equity, margin level, free margin and drawdown.

This Expert Advisor does not perform trading operations, it only monitors the trading account.

This Expert Advisor does not work in the Strategy Tester (ChartEvent events used to interact with the user are not handled in the Strategy Tester);


Using the Expert Advisor

When you launch the Expert Advisor it show the control panel on the chart. You can see the following items on the panel: event list, show info checkbox, update interval input field and three buttons (save settings, load settings and reset settings). You can choose notification type against the line with the name of the event: push, mail or sound notification (you can combine some notification types).

Notification types:

  • Push notifications - text messages that are sent to your mobile phone or tablet PC with iOS or Android operating system. Before using push notifications you must install the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal on your mobile phone or tablet PC and specify the MetaQuotes ID in the desktop MetaTrader 4 settings (Tools - Options - Notifications) on which the Advanced NotifyMe is running. MetaQuotes ID is an 8-character code (letters and digits). You can find it in the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal on your mobile phone or tablet PC.
  • Mail notifications - text messages that are sent to your mailbox. Before using mail notifications you must configure the mail sending in the MetaTrader 4 settings (Tools - Options - Email).
  • Sound notifications - audible alerts that the MetaTrader 4 terminal plays.

If you click configuration button against the line with the name of the event a configuration window will appear. You can edit the notification template for push or mail notifications, set the notification interval, select the audio file for sound notifications. If you select "Accumulate messages", messages about events occurring during the notification interval will be combined into one message, otherwise they will be ignored. All this settings you can assign separately for each event.

In the Expert Advisors control panel you can turn on the display information on the chart (time, balance, equity, margin level, free margin and drawdown). You can specify the information update interval. This is Expert Advisors global monitor interval (if the value is smaller, the EA faster responds to the event).

More information about Advanced NotifyMe usage and notification templates you can see in the "Comments" section.


Warning

The developer of Advanced NotifyMe is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL4 language implemented by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer of Advanced NotifyMe is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.


Reviews 1
enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.19 12:08 
 

I am very satisfied with the purchase. It works really well.

Tank you

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enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.19 12:08 
 

I am very satisfied with the purchase. It works really well.

Tank you

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